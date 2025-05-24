Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Supplementary Result Out on May 26, Direct Link Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result will be declared on May 26. Once declared, students will be able to download the whole result booklet also. Students will be able to check the result on mbose.in.

Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced that the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examinations will be declared on May 26, 2025. Once declared, students will be able to download their result and the whole result booklet from the official website of Meghalaya board, mbose.in.

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: Official Websites To Check Results

Here is a list of official websites to check your SSLC result:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya SSLC Result : How To Download Your Result

Visit the official website, mbose.in.

Click on 'MBOSE Result" under SSLC/ HSSLC Examination Results 2025.

To check Commerce result, click on "SSLC Results 2025 (Commerce)", for science, click on "SSLC Results 2025 (Science)" and to check arts result, click on "SSLC Results 2025 (Arts).

Enter login credentials like roll number, exam year and type of exam.

Hit on "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

Students can download the whole booklet for the Meghalaya SSLC result by visiting the direct link, mbose.in/result-notification, and clicking on "Click Here To Download Booklet".

Students must note that there will be no display of the Meghalaya SSLC result at the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.

