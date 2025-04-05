Meghalaya 10th Board Result 2025 Out, Massive 31% Jump In Pass Percentage

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Out: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025. Students who took the exam can now access their results on the board's official website as well as on the NDTV Education Page. To view their scorecards, candidates must enter their roll number, roll code, and other relevant details on either platform.

Out of 63,682 students who appeared for the exam, 55,473 have passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.10%, a substantial rise from last year's pass percentage of 55.80%.

Gender And Category-Wise Performance

Among students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), boys registered a pass rate of 96.15%, while girls followed with 91.53%. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, girls slightly outperformed boys with a success rate of 87.25% compared to 86.19%. The Scheduled Caste (SC) category showed consistent outcomes with girls recording 81.63% and boys 80.43%.

Students from the general category fared well too, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 92.08% and girls marginally higher at 92.59%, continuing the trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts in most groups.

Top Performers: MBOSE SSLC 2025

The list of top scorers released by the board features several students sharing the same ranks:

Rank 1: Leisha Agarwal, Avila Kathrene - 582 marks

Rank 2: Evanshan Nongrum, Pori Panday - 578 marks

Rank 3: Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, Eulogemene Rilin L Suting - 576 marks

Rank 4: Anamika Singh - 572 marks

Rank 5: Taesha Grace Pakyntein, Manderson Thongni, Esther D Shira, Mahir Islam - 570 marks

Re-evaluation Schedule

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts can do so within five working days from the date of result declaration. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

District-Wise Performance Highlights