Meghalaya 10th Board Result 2025 Out, Massive 31% Jump In Pass Percentage

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Out: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025. Students who took the exam can now access their results on the board's official website as well as on the NDTV Education Page. To view their scorecards, candidates must enter their roll number, roll code, and other relevant details on either platform.
Out of 63,682 students who appeared for the exam, 55,473 have passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.10%, a substantial rise from last year's pass percentage of 55.80%.
Gender And Category-Wise Performance
Among students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), boys registered a pass rate of 96.15%, while girls followed with 91.53%. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, girls slightly outperformed boys with a success rate of 87.25% compared to 86.19%. The Scheduled Caste (SC) category showed consistent outcomes with girls recording 81.63% and boys 80.43%.
Students from the general category fared well too, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 92.08% and girls marginally higher at 92.59%, continuing the trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts in most groups.
Top Performers: MBOSE SSLC 2025
The list of top scorers released by the board features several students sharing the same ranks:
- Rank 1: Leisha Agarwal, Avila Kathrene - 582 marks
- Rank 2: Evanshan Nongrum, Pori Panday - 578 marks
- Rank 3: Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, Eulogemene Rilin L Suting - 576 marks
- Rank 4: Anamika Singh - 572 marks
- Rank 5: Taesha Grace Pakyntein, Manderson Thongni, Esther D Shira, Mahir Islam - 570 marks
Re-evaluation Schedule
Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts can do so within five working days from the date of result declaration. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.
District-Wise Performance Highlights
- West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.03%
- Eastern West Khasi Hills followed closely at 95.54%
- South West Khasi Hills achieved 94.93%
- East Khasi Hills posted a strong 92.54%
- East Jaintia Hills saw 92.40%
- West Khasi Hills came in at 90.50%
- Ri Bhoi reported 89.33%
- South Garo Hills achieved 88.32%
- West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills recorded pass percentages of 80.50% and 80.31%, respectively
- North Garo Hills had 75.76%
- South West Garo Hills posted the lowest pass percentage at 74.77%