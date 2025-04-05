Meet The Students Who Topped Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2025

MBOSE 10th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC (Class 10) Examination 2025 results, recording a significant jump in the overall pass percentage. This year, 87.10% of students cleared the exam-an improvement of over 31 percentage rise from last year's 55.80%.

Students can now access their scorecards on the board's official website and on the NDTV Education page using their roll number and other login credentials.

Toppers List: Two Students Top

The board has also released the merit list of top-performing students. Leisha Agarwal of St Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai, secured the top spot with 582 marks each.

Rank 2 was shared by Evanshan Nongrum (578 marks, Sacred Heart Boys' HSS, Shillong) and Pori Panday (578 marks, Jawaharlal Nehru HSS, Phulbari). Rank 3 went jointly to Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting, each scoring 576 marks.

High-Scoring Male Candidates

Among boys, Evanshan Nongrum led with 578 marks, followed by Sourav Pandey (576). Other top scorers include Manderson Thongni and Mahir Islam (570 marks each), while several others, including A Arif Sheikh and Ian Dongkam M Marak, scored 569. Marks of other notable performers ranged from 566 to 558.

MBOSE SSLC 2025 Results: High-Scoring Female Students

Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh topped the list with 582 marks each. Pori Panday secured the second-highest score with 578 marks. Anushmita Choudhury and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting followed closely with 576 marks. Anamika Singh achieved 572 marks, while Taesha Grace Pakyntein and Esther D Shira scored 570 each.

Students who scored 569 marks included Ranchita Paul, Nandini Kumari, and Bathsheba Ch Sangma. Kriti Kumari and Queency Kharsohnoh earned their place on the list with 568 marks each. Four students — Abantika Das, Queency Dora Syngkli, Phidalen Malang, and Rahnam Miki Dkhar — recorded 567 marks, along with Trishita Koch.

Jessica Joshi followed with 566 marks, while Angel Jollyza Marbaniang scored 565. Iameda Monbha S Lanong, Timmi Huileng, and Phidawanbok Wahlang secured 564 marks. Three students — Gracious Gloria Diengdoh, Lawanbiang Sarika Mallai, and Umalizie D Sangma — scored 563 marks each.

Sagarika Ray obtained 562 marks, while Akansha Dey, Phrangsngi Kharmalki, Mesaribha Lyngdoh, Ereen L Mawlong, Ineshabakor Nongrum, and Shreya Kumari each scored 561 marks.

Students who scored 560 marks included Sumidaka R D Chyrmang, Olinnaa Wahengbam, Bameiaineh Kharwar, and Ibadahun Kharshanhun. Aakriti Chettri, Surosri Dey, Naphi Dabiang Mawlieh, Guneet Bindra, Gracy Lyngdoh, and Afchica Viesa D Marak each secured 559 marks.

Berecah Majaw, Baphiniewkor Donshiew, and Angeleency Syiemlieh followed with 558 marks.

Category-Wise and Gender-Wise Results

OBC: Boys - 96.15%, Girls - 91.53%

ST: Girls - 87.25%, Boys - 86.19%

SC: Girls - 81.63%, Boys - 80.43%

General: Girls - 92.59%, Boys - 92.08%



This year's results continued the trend of girls outperforming boys across most categories.

Re-evaluation Applications Invited

Students seeking a re-evaluation of their results can apply within five working days from the date of the result announcement. Late applications will not be accepted.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 10 to February 25 in a single morning shift from 10am to 1pm.