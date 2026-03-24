Kamal Haasan's MNM Won't Contest Tamil Nadu Polls, Backs DMK Unconditionally

In a dramatic twist ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, actor-politician Kamal Haasan announced that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), will not contest the polls but extend unconditional support to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The announcement came minutes after Kamal Haasan arrived at the DMK headquarters amid high expectations of a formal seat-sharing agreement. Instead, MNM released a statement saying it was “not okay” with the number of seats offered and the condition that its candidates contest on the DMK's symbol.

Sources indicate that the DMK had offered MNM just two to three seats, insisting the party fight under its symbol. MNM, however, was keen on contesting at least 12 seats to retain and strengthen its “battery torch” symbol, which the party said carries deep emotional value for its cadre.

Despite the disagreement, Kamal Haasan struck a conciliatory tone, calling the decision “a seed for a new civility in electoral politics.” He emphasised that the larger goal was to ensure the alliance's victory against “communal forces” and asserted that “Dravidian Model Government 2.0 is required.”

Dismissing speculation that the move was a veiled protest against the DMK's hard bargaining, Kamal Haasan told NDTV that “this is not a protest; for me, this is my responsibility and right.” He maintained that the decision would not weaken the alliance, adding, “There is no selfishness. I will shoulder my responsibility and campaign.”

On the campaign trail, Kamal Haasan said the focus would remain firmly on the state. “Tamil Nadu is the centre of this election. Dravidian ideology should win; we will prevail,” he said.

The DMK leadership appeared unfazed by MNM's decision, describing it as a “sacrifice.” Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin lauded the move, saying, “History will commend Kamal Haasan's magnanimous decision.” In a message on X, he added that he had “no words to thank him” and urged Kamal Haasan to campaign across Tamil Nadu, calling his support integral to the proposed “Dravidian Model 2.0” government.

The development comes amid murmurs of discontent within the DMK-led alliance. Parties such as the Indian National Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have expressed signs of concern both openly and tacitly - over what they see as the DMK's tight-fisted seat-sharing approach. The Congress, after prolonged negotiations, secured 28 seats - three more than in 2021 - while others have largely accepted reduced allocations.

Many allies are said to have stayed put despite reservations, citing ideological incompatibility with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance due to the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and uncertainty over aligning with newer players like TVK.