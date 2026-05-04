DMK's Udhayanidhi Trailing, Karunanidhi's Chepauk Stronghold On The Brink

Early counting trends have turned the spotlight sharply on Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, a legacy DMK seat carrying M. Karunanidhi's imprint, while Chief Minister M.K. Stalin faces parallel scrutiny in his home base of Kolathur.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the sitting MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, a constituency that functions as both his political launchpad and the symbolic heart of the DMK's first family. LIVE UPDATES

Any early trailing here is read far beyond arithmetic, as a test of how firmly the party's third generation holds the old base.

He made his electoral debut from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in 2021, winning by a margin of over 69,000 votes and marking his transition from cinema and party work into frontline electoral politics.

By 2026, he returns to the same seat as Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary, seeking a second consecutive term.

His principal challenger this time is AIADMK's Aadirajaram, a familiar opponent who earlier contested against M.K. Stalin in Kolathur and has now been fielded directly against the Chief Minister's son.

The contest has been framed as a direct legacy versus challenger narrative.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Assembly constituency no. 19, sits in central Chennai under the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat. It includes Triplicane and Chepauk, dense localities where housing, congestion, water supply and urban mobility dominate voter concerns.

The DMK has dominated here for decades, with M. Karunanidhi himself representing the seat, giving it the aura of "Kalaignar's turf".

Analysts say a big win would reinforce Udhayanidhi's claim as a mass leader beyond lineage, while early discomfort or a narrow margin fuels talk that even DMK fortresses are under pressure in the post-Karunanidhi era.

Running alongside this is the Chief Minister's own test in Kolathur. While he is leading as per latest trends, any tight race for M.K. Stalin has the potential to be framed as a governance verdict, adding weight to what DMK strategists see as a high-stakes Chennai counting day.

As one line doing the rounds in DMK circles says: "Kolathur questions governance; Chepauk questions legacy."