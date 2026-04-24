"Go To Gym. Do You Have Boyfriend?" Survivor Recalls Harassment At TCS Office

One more survivor has detailed the kind of harassment she was subjected to amid a probe into the forcible religious conversion case the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)'s Nashik unit.

In her complaint, the woman employee at TCS has alleged sexual harassment and mental torture by Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon, two of the seven accused arrested in the case.

In one such incident in January this year, she recalled, Qureshi had called her over to his desk and inquired about her personal life. She said he kept staring at her, and asked her, "Do you have a boyfriend or ex-boyfriend?"

She said she felt extremely uncomfortable and embarrassed at being asked such questions.

Read: "Used To Say 'Go Marry Hindu Girls'": Witness On Nashik TCS 'Conversion'

About a week later, Qureshi and Memon called her again under the pretext of discussing work and the latter made lewd remarks about her physique, she alleged. She claimed Memon had told her, "You are very thin. If you go to the gym, you'll get into proper shape and look attractive."

He reiterated questions about her relationship status and asked if she liked anyone in her department, she said in her complaint.

The survivor recounted an incident on Gudi Padwa, when she had gone to office wearing a new outfit. That day, she recalled Memon had called her over to his desk multiple times. She said she tried to ignore him since he gave her lewd stares and was compelled to go when he called her with hand gestures in front of others.

Memon inquired about her dress, asked her if she had performed puja or just got dressed up for office, she claimed, stating that the incidents, gestures, and the manner he leered at her made her feel humiliated in front of her colleagues.

Read: "Thank God I Survived": TCS Nashik Woman Employee Reveals More Horrors

Qureshi too kept prying into her personal life despite her being reluctant, she alleged. Whenever he found her alone, he would pressure her to go out with him and would not desist from such attempts despite repeated refusals, the woman added.

In her complaint, she stated that she wanted to file a complaint within the company but was convinced that no action would be taken since the accused wielded considerable influence there.

The incidents at the TCS' Nashik unit had come to light earlier in April, with several survivors stepping forward with allegations of harassment against their colleagues.

Seven accused have been arrested so far. The TCS has suspended them, stating that it has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment.

The probe had earlier revealed that the accused also stalked and harassed the women employees on social media. The police had been examining devices recovered from them and were trying to recover deleted data to gather evidence against the accused.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the incident indicates "corporate jihad" and is a matter of concern.

(Inputs by Rahul Wagh)