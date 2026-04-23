Nashik TCS Unit's Passwords Stored In Obscene Language: Victim

Shocking details continue to emerge in the alleged sexual harassment and 'conversion' case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, with one of the victims claiming that the company unit's passwords were stored in "obscene language".

The victim, while recording her statement before the Women's Commission, said she was repeatedly subjected to mental harassment, inappropriate behaviour and conversations since her training days by one of the accused - Raza Memon. The woman alleged that the accused would call her into his cabin and talk obscenely. He also said things to hurt her religious sentiments, she said.

Raza Rafiq Memon, 35, is among the employees of the TCS' BPO unit in Nashik who have been arrested.

According to her, when she complained about Memon's behaviour to the company unit's manager, she was ignored.

Shortly later, two other accused - Danish and Tausif - digitally stalked her and spread rumours about her.

Nashik TCS case

The incident came to light after a woman accused a colleague, Danish Sheikh, of establishing a physical relationship with her after falsely promising marriage in 2022 - when he was already married to another woman. According to a police report, Nida Khan - one of the accused who is on the run and the sister of Danish Sheikh - allegedly made derogatory remarks about the complainant's faith and attempted to pressure her to change her religion.

It is further alleged that Khan and another individual, Tausif Akhtar, concealed the fact from the complainant that Danish Sheikh was already married to another woman.

As the police started investigating the matter, seven more women came forward, claiming that their senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints. These events reportedly took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

Another male employee also filed a complaint, alleging an attempt at religious conversion at the workplace.

The cops have arrested seven TCS employees - six men and a woman HR head.

The arrested staffers, who have since been suspended, have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Rafiq Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR head Ashwini Chainani.

While Chainani is accused of discouraging a victim from filing a complaint, Nida Khan is named in a single case of religious harassment.