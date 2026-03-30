Your Lingering 'Meh' Feeling Has A Name, Persistent Depressive Disorder

In many Bollywood films, people don't just wake up in the morning; they dramatically run towards the window, open the curtains, soak in the sunlight, and take a deep breath before they begin their day. What about reality?

When the light seeps into the room, many of us turn around, pull the blanket over our heads, and can't shake the feeling of 'meh', even when life is otherwise happy. Not everyone wakes up chirpy and energetic; some just feel moody, despite getting 7-8 hours of sleep at night.

However, if you feel like this for a long time, you might have Persistent Depressive Disorder. Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director, Psychiatry, Asian Hospital, told NDTV, "It is a type of long-term depression where a person feels low most of the day for at least two years."

If you constantly feel 'meh', this is where you might find answers to a couple of questions.

What Is Persistent Depression Disorder

Persistent Depressive Disorder does not show up with severe symptoms, but it lingers, making you feel low all the time. However, this everyday feeling quietly starts affecting a person's routine and health.

Dr Devanshi Desai, Counselling Psychologist & Couples Therapist, further added, "Persistent Depressive Disorder, also called dysthymia, can last around a year among children and adolescents. You can think of it as a continuous form of depression that stays in the background of a person's life. It can make someone feel empty, lose interest in everyday activities, and struggle to get things done."

Persistent Depressive Disorder does not show up with severe symptoms, but it lingers, making you feel low all the time. Photo: Freepik

Why People Experience Persistent Depression Disorder

The experts explained that there is no one reason that can be pinpointed to understand why some people experience dysthymia. There can be several reasons behind this low feeling, including genes, trauma, stress, brain chemistry, and even certain personality traits.

However, Dr Manchanda explained that people who have had depression before, are under a lot of stress, or don't have strong social connections are more likely to suffer from this condition. They often feel low, tired, and unhappy. Some even have to deal with low self-esteem, and in such cases, they might consider themselves failures.

"They tend to feel hopeless and may find it hard to feel positive even during happy moments. Sometimes, they start believing that this is just their personality, describing themselves as 'always gloomy', while also finding it difficult to enjoy things or stay engaged," added Dr Desai.

She further said, "It is seen slightly more in adults, and when we break it down, women tend to report it more often than men. Older adults are also affected. But having said that, it doesn't mean only a particular group is vulnerable. Anyone can experience it."

"A person may seem low or withdrawn most of the time. They might struggle to focus, feel low about themselves, and have very little energy to carry out daily tasks. You will often notice a sense of hopelessness in the way they speak, sometimes even feeling like they don't matter," she said, adding, "It can affect sleep and eating habits. Some people may experience a lack of appetite, while others can overeat."

Is Persistent Depressive Disorder As Serious As Depression

When a person experiences depression, their symptoms can be jarring, especially if their condition worsens or they don't receive timely treatment. However, in the case of persistent depressive disorder, Dr Manchanda explained that its symptoms might appear milder, but it should not be taken lightly.

"It is just as important as depression because it lasts a long time. If not treated, it can affect work, relationships, and overall happiness. It can also make people more likely to have depressive episodes," she added.

In the case of persistent depressive disorder, its symptoms might appear milder, but it should not be taken lightly. Photo: Freepik

How Can People Deal With Persistent Depressive Depression

Much like any mental health condition, there are a few ways people can deal with dysthymia. Dr Desai warned that this is not a condition that a person should try to manage on their own. "It usually needs proper support, like counselling and, in some cases, medication, especially for long-term care."

However, there are a few things that you can try out, including,

Keep following a basic routine to bring some structure to the day

Setting small, realistic goals can make tasks feel more manageable

Regular physical activity and staying connected with people can also help

Writing down your thoughts can also be helpful.

But the major question remains: when should one seek professional help? The experts said that if a person feels extremely low, loses interest in almost everything, and feels both mentally and physically drained, it can become difficult to manage day-to-day aspects of life.

Dr Desai added, "If it goes unchecked, the feeling of hopelessness and helplessness can deepen, and in some cases, it may lead to thoughts of self-harm and suicide."

Once a person starts noticing a change in their eating and sleeping habits or they start pulling away from work, social life, and studies, it is time to consult a professional.

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