Manisha Koirala's <i>Kukur Tihar</i> Celebration In Nepal For The "Unconditional Love And Loyalty Dogs Bring"

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala is quite active on her social media. The star loves to share glimpses of her life with her fans. The star celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali with her family in Nepal. Manisha kept the celebration minimal and lowkey by just lighting up diyas in her house. What grabbed our attention was the star embraced her Nepali culture and celebrated the festival called Kukur Tihar. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Manisha wrote, “Nepal celebrates Kukur Tihar, and I'm reminded of the unconditional love and loyalty dogs bring to our lives. This beautiful tradition honours dogs with garlands, vermilion and treats to thank them for their companionship and protection. It's a day to recognize the pure bond we share with them and to spread kindness to all animals. Here's to the incredible way dogs make us feel loved, understood and valued, just as we are.”

For those who are unaware, Kukur Tihar also called Narak Chaturdashi is an annual Hindu festival that originated in Nepal. The festival falls on the second day of the festival of Tihar which is dedicated to the worship of dogs. It is believed that dogs are the messengers and carriers for Lord Yama, God of Death and on this day people worship dogs to please him. For the celebration, dogs are decorated with tilaka and wear flower garlands around their necks. The dogs are offered various treats and foods including meat, milk, and eggs. In Nepal, it is considered disrespectful to dishonour dogs as they are considered loyal and loving to humans and for the love to thus be reciprocated. Nepal's Tihar festival also honours crows and cows proving that the local people of Nepal are truly animal-loving and we could all learn a lesson or two from them.

Certainly, an adorable way to bring in the festival with those who genuinely are man's true best friends.

