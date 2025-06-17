Manisha Koirala Sweats It Out At The Gym With A Simple Fitness Mantra: "Patience, Discipline, And Consistency"

If you have been having Monday blues, take cues from Manisha Koirala on how to beat them with a workout. The Heeramandi actor is a fitness enthusiast and her social media posts are proof. Even at 52, the film veteran continues to prioritise her well-being, motivating fans to follow suit. Recently, she offered a glimpse into her workout day on Instagram and it is nothing short of inspiring.

A Break Down Of Manisha Koirala's Workout Routine

1. Crunches

Manisha Koirala begins her exercise session by executing a set of side crunches. She keeps one hand behind her head and lifts a dumbbell in repeated sets with the other.

Next, she performs a set of rigorous abdominal crunches. Crunches target your abdominal muscles and obliques, helping you build a strong, well-defined core. They also promote better posture, balance, and spinal support for carrying out daily activities.

2. Hip Thrusts

Manisha Koirala's physically demanding workout does not end here. She performs a set of weighted tricep dips with weight discs on her lap. The Dil Se actress supports her body by keeping her palms pinned to the equipment handles. The strain lines on her face are unmissable. But with grit, determination and a few measured breaths, the cancer-survivor proves that giving up is never an option.

Weighted tricep dips strengthen your upper-body by activating the muscles around the triceps, chest, and shoulders. It aids in muscle growth, acts as an elbow stabiliser and reduces the risk of injury.

3. Back Extensions

Next on Manisha Koirala's workout was back extensions. This exercise targets your spine, glutes and hamstrings, offering overall functional strength. It can help you overcome slouching by keeping an upright posture.

4. Treadmill Walk

To wrap up her gym day, Manisha Koirala resorted to walking on a treadmill, known to boost heart strength, improve circulation and lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Additionally, treadmill can reduce the risk of heart disease or stroke. It is also an excellent exercise to burn calories, supporting weight loss.

Manisha Koirala's side note read, “Keep at it - with patience, discipline, and consistency. That is how progress is made.”

With the newfound motivation from Manisha Koirala, we are ready to stay committed to our fitness goals. Are you?