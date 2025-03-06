Manisha Koirala Puts Her "Weakest Muscles" To Work With These Upper Body Exercises

Manisha Koirala never skips the gym. On Wednesday, Manisha Koirala offered fans a glimpse into her gym session. In the clip, she indulges in a range of exercises. Manisha began her session with a series of pull-down variations, stretching her arms. Pulldown exercises improve upper body strength by targeting the back muscles and biceps. It enhances posture and reduces slouching.

Manisha Koirala also performed dumbbell fly and pec dec fly. Dumbbell fly help in strengthening the chest muscles. It also engages the triceps and shoulders. Meanwhile, pec dec fly not only builds chest strength but promotes muscle symmetry. This workout also reduces the risk of injury. Manisha Koirala captioned the post, "Working on my weakest muscles."

Last year, Manisha achieved another wellness feat. She overcame her fear of cycling in traffic. The film veteran posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram documenting the experience with her fellow rider and friend Sarosh Pradhan. In the clicks, she donned cycle-appropriate attire and headgear.

Her elaborate side note read, "I finally conquered my fear of cycling in traffic today! After 2 years off the saddle, I was nervous, but a good friend, Sarosh Pradhan, nudged me and kept insisting I needed to overcome fear.. I'm very lucky to have good friends around me to guide me when I slide a bit.. I'm hugely grateful!!! And to my own determination, which pushed me to take the leap.”

On the benefits of cycling, the actress added, “Face your fears, they're often smaller than they seem. Balance and focus are key to navigating life's twists and turns. Hold on lightly, don't cling too tightly to expectations. Small steps lead to big victories. Mindfulness keeps you present and grounded. Joy can be found in discomfort and growth.” Her 3 big takeaways? “Self-trust, Growth mindset, Mind-body connection.

Manisha Koirala's fitness diaries are our ultimate inspiration.

