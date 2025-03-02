Take Fitness Lessons From Malaika Arora As She Shares Her "Weekend Yoga" Regime

Malaika Arora is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her Instagram is proof. The star, who is quite active on social media, keeps sharing snippets of her yoga and workout exercises. Recently, the star shared a video where she was seen teaching some effective and beneficial yoga poses for beginners. In the video, Malaika started her yoga with the tree pose, followed by the warrior pose, and concluded it with pranayama. If you want to begin yoga, here are all the benefits of the poses shown by Malaika. Take a look!

1. Tree Pose

Vrksasana, or Tree Pose, is the first standing balance pose. It is a very beneficial exercise that teaches you the art of balance. In this pose, you find a sense of groundedness through the strength of your standing leg. Bringing the sole of your opposite foot to your shin or thigh challenges your balance. This pose can improve your posture and alignment by strengthening your legs, glutes, core, and back.

The tree pose strengthens the legs and core while opening the hips and stretching the inner thigh and groin muscles. It is also said that performing this pose daily provides good balance and a strong core. To perform this pose, all you need to do is begin by standing straight on the yoga mat. Begin to shift your weight onto your right foot by lifting your left foot off the floor, bending the left knee, and bringing the sole of your left foot high onto your inner thigh. Focus and hold on to this position for some time before relaxing.

2. Warrior Pose

Warrior Pose, or Virabhadrasama, is a powerful yoga that helps with body balance while strengthening the body muscles, soul, and mind. The standing pose simultaneously strengthens the shoulders, back, arms, thighs, and muscles. To do this pose, stand straight on your yoga mat and take the right step back position with your right foot at the back, stretch your right leg backward, and angle it outward at 45 degrees. Place the left foot in front, pointing forward. Bend the front knee directly above the ankle for this step. Next, lower your shoulders away from the ears and lift your arms over your head while maintaining your hips facing forward. Stretch your hand out at the sides. Hold onto this position for some time before relaxing.

3. Pranayama

Pranayama is a beneficial meditation exercise that is the practice of breath regulation. In this asana, you inhale, exhale, and hold your breath in a specific sequence. The goal of this yoga asana is to connect both body and mind. This yoga pose not only decreases your stress, improves sleep quality, increases mindfulness, improves blood circulation, and improves lung function.

