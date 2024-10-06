Advertisement

Manisha Koirala Advocated The Need To Pause And Take "A Deep Breath" Amidst The Hustle

Manisha Koirala emphasised need to pause and relax in the hustle bustle of life

Manisha Koirala has been spending her days in London, England while pausing and relaxing amidst the hustle and bustle of life. The Heeramandi actress recently shared a carousel post of herself sitting back and relaxing on a chilly day in London during her travels, emphasising the importance to pause, relax and reflect in life. In the caption, she says, "In the hustle and bustle, in the constant need to keep moving, we can easily forget that it's not the busyness that fills us. We are also not defined by the things we try to escape. What fills us lies in the quietude - in learning, knowing, and simply being. Taking a pause, a deep breath, observing life as it unfolds, and feeling deeply grateful for it."#PauseAndReflect #GratefulHeart #LivingFully #LiveinGrace #Solitude"

Manisha Koirala spent a few quiet minutes during her getaway in London wearing a winter-ready grey tracksuit, a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and a pair of oversized pink tinted sunglasses. Hence, the sky indeed looked pink to Manisha who advocated stopping for a minute in life and understanding the importance of pausing amidst the million things happening in life. While keeping busy and constantly moving forward is important for success and fulfilment in life, according to Manisha's caption it is not the business that satisfies us. She added that we are not defined by the things we try to escape from.

What matters in the true sense of wellness is the idea of a quietude, which allows human beings to learn, know and simply exist. The act of taking a pause which could be just a deep breath or taking a minute to reflect on how life is unfolding while hustling at the speed of light and feeling grateful for the blessings of life. This adds a sense of well being to our lives.

Manisha Koirala's pause and relax mantra is one to swear by in life.

