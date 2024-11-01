Live Like Royalty The Same Way Samantha Ruth Prabhu Did At This Luxurious Fort Hotel In Rajasthan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu radiates positivity, and her recent travel moments beautifully capture this vibe. The actress celebrated Diwali at the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, embracing the peaceful and uplifting surroundings. Sharing snapshots from her stay, she expressed, "Being in a place that lifts you up mentally, enriches you personally, and surrounds you with love and respect can feel like a celebration every day. On this Deepavali, I want to express gratitude for all that I have and wish everyone a year filled with brightness, love, and joy." In these pictures, Samantha is seen immersed in the property's historical charm. For those unfamiliar, Six Senses Fort Barwara embodies the rich heritage of the Barwara community, capturing centuries of tradition and beauty.

Also Read: Like Lisa Ray, Check Out These 5 Ways To Have A Quiet Holiday In Kashmir

A gorgeous 14th-century fort was converted to become a Six Senses sanctuary. The hotel enjoys a view of both the lake and the temple. The property was originally owned by a Royal Family of Rajasthan carrying centuries of stories in the bricks and alleyways. The design of Six Senses resort in Rajasthan reinterprets the gracious and regal ambience of a bygone era dating back 700 years.

The property houses around 48 suites that extend a regal stay for all their guests with room tariffs scaling as high as Rs. 1.2 Lakh per night for a twin accommodation. The resort features the Six Senses Spa and fitness centre, an aerial yoga pavilion, a hydrotherapy facility and an outdoor swimming pool. The palace exudes royalty in every corner of the property. Their dining and lounge area also known as the Rajawat Room is designed in contemporary Rajasthani style with Shekhawati art on the walls to fully immerse you in the Rajputana hospitality.

The palace has gained widespread recognition due to its historical significance and grand architecture. The fort is also chosen for many luxurious weddings one of them being Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's magnificent wedding in 2021.

The Fort Hotel offers the ultimate luxury evident in its state-of-the-art amenities to its minute detail to enrich the experience of anyone who enters the vicinity. It is approximately a three-hour drive from Jaipur and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

Also Read: Your Guide To An Enriching Trek To Kedarnath Inspired By Sara Ali Khan's Trip