HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2026 Registration Starts: Check Application Dates

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has released the application schedule for Compartment and Supplementary Examination 2026 for Matric and Plus Two students. The June-July 2026 examinations will be conducted for compartment, improvement, additional subject, and re-appear categories. Students can submit their applications online through their respective schools and institutions within the prescribed dates. Along with the schedule, the board has also announced examination fees, late fee details, eligibility conditions, and important instructions for candidates appearing in the supplementary examination cycle this year.

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2026 Registration Details

HPBOSE has allowed students from different categories to apply for the June-July 2026 examination cycle.

Matric Categories

Compartment

Essential Improvement Category

Optional Improvement Category

One Additional Subject

Plus Two Categories

Compartment and English Only

Improvement of Performance

Diploma Holder Re-appear

One Additional Subject

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2026: Important Dates

Last date to apply without late fee: June 1, 2026

June 1, 2026 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 1000: June 5, 2026

The board stated that applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2026 Fee Structure

Matric Examination Fee

Compartment: Rs 700 per subject

Rs 700 per subject Essential Improvement Category: Rs 700 per subject

Rs 700 per subject Optional Improvement Category: Rs 950

Rs 950 One Additional Subject: Rs 700

Plus Two Examination Fee

Compartment and English Only: Rs 700

Rs 700 Improvement of Performance: Rs 1150

Rs 1150 Diploma Holder Re-appear: Rs 700

Rs 700 One Additional Subject: Rs 700

HPBOSE Exam 2026: Important Instructions

HPBOSE has issued several guidelines for students appearing in the supplementary examinations:

Examination forms must be submitted online through schools or institutions only.

Fresh candidates will not be allowed to appear in the June-July 2026 examination.

Subject change will not be permitted except under board rules.

Internal assessment and practical marks from the main examination will be carried forward wherever applicable.

Incomplete application forms will be rejected without notice.

The better marks obtained in either examination will be considered for the final result wherever applicable.

Students are advised to complete the registration process within the prescribed schedule to avoid late fees and application rejection.