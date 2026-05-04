KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan Among Key Probables For Kerala Chief Minister Post

After a gap of ten years, the Congress party is making a comeback in Kerala. With this win, the Congress will now have Chief Ministers in three out of the five southern states.

Three leaders are considered to be the primary contenders in the race for Kerala's next Chief Minister - Congress' national general secretary KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in Assembly VD Satheesan, and former state unit chief Ramesh Chennithala, who is politically senior and more experienced than both Venugopal and Satheesan.

Venugopal is 63 years old, while Satheesan will turn 62 and Chennithala will turn 70 this month. All three leaders hail from the Nair community, a forward caste group which constitutes approximately 12 per cent of Kerala's population.

The Congress High Command would likely wish to entrust the reins of power to a leader capable of running the government firmly and without controversy.

KC Venugopal: Speculation regarding his potential elevation to the chief minister's post stems from the fact that he is considered a highly trusted leader and a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi. During the Kerala Assembly elections, Venugopal played a pivotal role in placating disgruntled leaders and keeping the party united. However, his tenure as the Congress party's National General Secretary over the past seven years has been criticised. He began his political journey in Kerala's student politics, has previously served as a minister in both the state and central governments. Currently, he is a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha. His return to Kerala would inevitably lead to the emergence of new political equations within the Congress organisational structure in Delhi.

VD Satheesan: When viewed through the lens of Kerala's current political landscape, he is widely regarded as the strongest contender for the post of chief minister. Over the past five years and during the elections as well, Satheesan, serving as the Leader of the Opposition, posed a direct challenge to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Thanks to his aggressive style, he has garnered significant popularity among the youth. He is regarded as an outspoken leader firmly rooted in Nehruvian ideology. However, his greatest weakness lies in the perception that within the Nair community, Chennithala enjoys a popularity even greater than his own.

Ramesh Chennithala: Being the seniormost leader in the state ranks, this represents his final opportunity to become chief minister. He possesses extensive experience in both governance and organisational management. Furthermore, the constituent parties within the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala place their trust in him. In the recent elections, he was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the campaign committee. However, while Chennithala stands to benefit from his wealth of experience, that very age could also prove to be an impediment for him.

In accordance with established Congress tradition, observers appointed by the party high command will conduct a consultation with the newly-elected legislators and submit their report to the central leadership. Only after this process is complete will the decision regarding the chief minister be finalised. The individual who commands the strongest support among the legislators stands the best chance of winning this political lottery.