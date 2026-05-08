Votes, Victory and Viral Interest: Vijay-TVK Ride High on Google Trends

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has secured a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a victory widely attributed to the star appeal of actor-turned-politician Vijay. However, despite the mandate, the party is facing hurdles in forming the government. In an effort to break the continuing deadlock, Vijay is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi Arlekar.

Meanwhile, public curiosity around Vijay and his newly formed party has grown well beyond Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Across the country, there is keen interest to know the newly formed party.

Vijay to TVK Search

According to Google Trends data covering the past 30 days from April 8 to May 8, 2026, search interest for actor-turned-politician Vijay in India began rising sharply around April 14, just ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The trend climbed further by April 23, the polling day in Tamil Nadu, reflecting heightened public interest during voting.

A second surge was recorded on May 4, 2026, coinciding with vote counting, as people searched more actively for updates on Vijay and his party. Since then, however, the trend has gradually started to decline.

A similar trend was visible in Tamil Nadu as well. While search interest from within the state remained relatively muted before polling day, it surged sharply once the results were declared. Tamil Nadu's search activity then rose to levels comparable with the rest of the country.

Google Trends measures search interest on a scale of 1 to 100, where 100 represents the peak level of search activity for a given term, and lower values indicate comparatively lesser search.

Searches for the party name followed the same pattern and peaked on the same days as searches for actor Vijay. The trend rose on polling day and reached its highest point on result day, both in Tamil Nadu and across the nation.

Where in Tamil Nadu ?

In Tamil Nadu, Google Trends data for the period from April 8 to May 8, 2026 shows that search interest for Vijay was highest in Tirupattur, which recorded a score of 100 on the scale. Kovilpatti followed with a search score of 71, while Mayiladuthurai and Karaikudi both recorded search interest at 59.

Queries related to Vijay

Google Trends' rising queries during this period show that public interest in Vijay goes far beyond election results alone. Searches such as "who is the CM of Tamil Nadu," "did Vijay Thalapathy win the election," and "Vijay Thalapathy constituency name" reflect widespread curiosity about his political standing and governance role.

At the same time, queries like "TVK party full form" and "Vijay Thalapathy political party is with BJP or not" indicate that many are still trying to understand the ideology, alliances, and structure of his newly formed party.

The presence of searches linked to West Bengal politics, including "west bengal cm" and "Mamata Banerjee constituency," suggests that Vijay's rise has sparked comparative national interest beyond Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, entertainment-related searches such as fan reaction videos and the resurfacing of the "SRK-Vijay dance video (2013)".