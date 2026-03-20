"Same Script, Different Stage": Iran Invokes Vietnam War In US Critique

Iran's Foreign Minister has compared the tone of United States government statements on the current conflict to the overoptimistic military briefings given during the Vietnam War, suggesting that Washington is repeating a pattern of reassurances that later proved detached from events on the ground.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, writing on his official X account, claimed American officials had once sought to project confidence even as the Vietnam War turned against them.

"Americans haven't forgotten how, even as hundreds of US soldiers were dying in Vietnam, and the outcome was already clear, General William Westmoreland was flown home to reassure everyone that the war was going well - that the US was 'winning,'" Araghchi posted on X.

"The media haven't forgotten either; those briefings full of fantasy from the frontlines became infamous as the 'Five O'Clock Follies'," he added.

Americans haven't forgotten how, even as hundreds of U.S. soldiers were dying in Vietnam, and the outcome was already clear, General William Westmoreland was flown home to reassure everyone that the war was going well — that the U.S. was “winning.” — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 20, 2026

The phrase refers to the daily 5 pm press briefings held in Saigon between the mid-1950s and the 1970s, which were widely viewed as presenting an overly positive picture of the war and contributed to what became known as a credibility gap between official statements and reality.

Araghchi then drew a direct line to the present.

"Fast forward to today: same script, different stage; Hegseth steps up, and the message is still detached from reality," he wrote. "US government says one thing, reality says another. Right as US authorities claim Iran's air defences r gone, an F-35 gets hit. As they declare Iran's navy finished, USS Gerald Ford turns back, and USS Abraham Lincoln drifts farther away. Different decade, same 'we're winning.'"

The remarks came on Friday as the US-Israel war with Iran approached the three-week mark. In recent days, the United States has held a series of press briefings led by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine.

These briefings, along with repeated statements from President Donald Trump, have described the campaign in strongly positive terms, with Trump asserting that Iran has been "decimated."

During the most recent briefing, Hegseth addressed suggestions that the conflict was heading towards a prolonged engagement. "Some of the media want to make people believe that 'just 19 days into this conflict that we're somehow spinning toward an endless abyss or a forever war.' Nothing could be further from the truth," he said. "Hear it from me, one of hundreds of thousands who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, who watched previous foolish politicians like Bush, Obama and Biden, squander American credibility. This is not those wars. President Trump knows better. Epic Fury is different. It's laser-focused."

