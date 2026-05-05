Barack Obama Reveals How Trump Presidency Has Created "Genuine Tension" In His Marriage To Michelle

Former US President Barack Obama has acknowledged that his decision to speak out against Donald Trump has created "genuine tension" at home, particularly with Michelle Obama. In an interview with The New Yorker, Obama said Trump's presidency pulled him back into political engagement more than he had expected. Initially, he assumed institutional safeguards, such as the Constitution and long-standing presidential norms, would limit Trump's actions. He admitted that that assumption was wrong.

As policies like proposed restrictions on Muslim entry into the United States and expanded immigration detention emerged early in Trump's presidency, Obama felt increasing pressure to respond publicly. That pressure extended beyond politics and into his personal life.

"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives. It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her," Obama told The New Yorker, referring to Michelle's preference that he step away from public battles and focus on life after the presidency.

Traditionally, former presidents avoid openly criticising their successors, and Obama initially followed that convention. Over time, however, he became more vocal, acknowledging that his opposition to Trump drew him back into public life "more than I would have preferred."

During Trump's second term, Obama has further departed from that norm, positioning himself as one of the most prominent critics of the current president. He has also remained active in advancing Democratic priorities, including publicly supporting redistricting efforts in Virginia to his large social media following.

At the same time, Obama has been selective about direct criticism. Despite repeated attacks from Trump, Obama has often refrained from responding in kind. However, he did speak out after Trump shared a racist video targeting him and Michelle.

"There doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office," the ex-president said.

Michelle Obama, for her part, has also voiced criticism of the Trump administration through podcasts and other media appearances, reflecting her own frustrations.

Obama has previously spoken about the strain political life has placed on his family. In 2025, he admitted he had been "digging myself out of the hole" with Michelle after she skipped high-profile events such as the funeral of Jimmy Carter and Trump's inauguration.