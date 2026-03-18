"Yes, I'm Alive": Netanyahu Debunks Death Rumours In New Clip With US Envoy

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released another video message, this time alongside US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, dismissing viral conspiracy theories falsely claiming he had been killed during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The fresh clip comes after days of online speculation over his absence and a series of misleading posts suggesting he appeared with "six fingers" in earlier footage.

In the latest video released on Tuesday, Netanyahu is seen walking and talking with Huckabee, who light-heartedly says that US President Donald Trump had sent him to personally check on the Israeli leader.

Crossing names off the list is good - doing it shoulder to shoulder with our American friends is even better.



Good to see Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee. Always a pleasure.



🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FZrZN03IZI — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

Huckabee: "Mr. Prime Minister, I want you to know the President asked me to come and make sure you were okay."

Netanyahu: "Yes, Mike. Yes, I'm alive."

Huckabee: "I checked that and I'm happy to see that, but he wanted to make sure because, you know, you guys get along too well."

During the conversation, Netanyahu also refers to ongoing Israeli strikes targeting senior Iranian leaders, Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. He says, "I know, and we shake hands with five singers in each hand, you know, but I have to tell you, I'm alive, but I have this card. It's a punch card. Today, I erased two names on the punch cards, and you see how many more to go in this batch."

Huckabee responds jokingly, "You know what the good news is? My name is not on the punch card."

Netanyahu: "Your name is on the list of the good guys. And what the President and the US forces are doing is incredible. We are very proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. And getting rid of these lunatics who would like to develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to every American city after wiping out Israel. They couldn't do that. We're wiping them out."

Viral 'Six Fingers' Claims

In the past few days, social media posts have questioned Netanyahu's absence from public view as conflict between Iran and Israel intensified. The rumours escalated after a video appeared to show the Prime Minister with "six fingers," prompting claims that the footage was manipulated or AI-generated.

These conspiracy theories spread rapidly online, especially after Iran's retaliation to the US-Israel joint attack, which triggered wider regional tensions across the Middle East region.

Before the clip with Huckabee, Netanyahu had already posted a video on X responding to the rumours. In that video, he appeared at a cafe, casually ordering coffee and making fun of the false claims.

"I am dead... for coffee," he joked, using a Hebrew phrase that means someone really loves something. He added, "You know what? I'm 'dying' for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic."

During the recording, Netanyahu lifted both hands to the camera and wiggled his fingers, directly addressing the "six-finger" conspiracy.

"Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here... and here. See? Very nice," he had said.