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Why Hitting The UAE Hurts Washington Fastest In Iran's Playbook

Why is Iran targeting the UAE so heavily? Is it merely because the US operates military facilities there? The answer is more complex.

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Why Hitting The UAE Hurts Washington Fastest In Iran's Playbook
Smoke rises after an attack on UAE's Fujairah oil terminal.
  • The UAE has faced over 2,000 missile and drone strikes amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict
  • The US received $5.2 trillion in foreign investments for 2025, with $1.4 trillion from the UAE
  • FDI inflows to the UAE surged from $10.4 billion in 2018 to $45.6 billion in 2024
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New Delhi:

The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has pushed the United Arab Emirates into thedirect line of fire. Since the conflict escalated, the UAE has reportedly been hit by 1,714 drones, 334 ballistic missiles and 13 cruise missiles — strikes that have rattled hotels, refineries, airports and major commercial zones.

But the critical question remains: Why is Iran targeting the UAE so heavily? Is it merely because theUS operates military facilities there? The answer is more complex.

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 Iran's targeting strategy is not only about the UAE's investments into the US; it is also about theUAE's position as a global investment hub.

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Dubai, as a city, ranks highest in the world in terms of new greenfield projects. It attracted a record-breaking 1,117 greenfield projects in 2024, according to the Dubai government. In comparison, Singapore received 442 projects, London 384 projects and New York City attracted 200 projects. 

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