Putin Offered To Ditch Iran If US Cut Off Ukraine? What Russia Said

Moscow has denied a media report which claimed that the Kremlin had offered to stop sharing intelligence with Iran if the US ceased supplying Ukraine with intel about Russia.

A report in the US media firm Politico claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev had made a proposal about not sharing intel during a meeting with Trump administration envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami last week.

The US, which has shared intelligence with Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in February 2022, rejected the proposal, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the US-Russia negotiations.

Dmitriev, however, labelled the report as "fake" in a post on X on Friday.

Republican lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna slammed Politico, saying it is a "mouthpiece for the pro-war machine in Ukraine".

"They have no access to the White House or to any information regarding internal discussions or peace talks with Russia. Please disregard their attempts to increase tensions between Russia and the United States," she wrote on X.

Politico Europe is a mouthpiece for the pro-war machine in Ukraine. They have no access to the White House or to any information regarding internal discussions or peace talks with Russia. Please disregard their attempts to increase tensions between Russia and the United States.… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 20, 2026

American newspaper The Washington Post had reported earlier this month that Russia had passed sensitive intelligence to Iran amid its war against the US and Israel. The intel included the locations of US warships and aircraft in the Middle East.

The Kremlin, however, had denied the report.

Since the outbreak of the war on February 28, Russia has sent humanitarian aid but declined to comment publicly on what support it has offered Iran, if any.

Iran has emerged as one of Russia's main allies during the war in Ukraine. At the start of the conflict, the Islamic Republic had reportedly supplied Moscow with drones to fire on Ukrainian cities.

Trump Would Not Be 'Happy' If Russia Giving Iran Intel

The White House last week said that President Donald Trump would not be "happy" if Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran during the Middle East war.

"The president and his special envoy (Steve) Witkoff have both said that, of course, they've sent a message to Russia that if that was taking place, it's not something they would be happy with, and they hope that it is not taking place," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had told a briefing.

Trump had also said that it was inconsequential if Russia had provided Iran with information to help Tehran target US military personnel and assets.

"If you take a look at what's happened to Iran in the last week, if they're getting information, it's not helping them much," he told reporters on March 8.

Witkoff, who has led US talks with both Russia and Iran in recent months, said Moscow should be taken at its word when it denies sharing intelligence with Tehran.

"I'm not an intel officer, so I can't tell you," Witkoff told US news channel CNBC when asked if the Russians had shared intel.