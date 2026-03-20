Stock Market Live Updates: Following a major crash on Thursday, Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday. Notably, investors lost about Rs 13 trillion in a day after Sensex crashed over 2,400 points on Thursday.
The positive opening on Friday comes after oil prices declined slightly. Brent's May future contract was trading 2.61 per cent down at $105.80 per barrel. Overnight, the US markets fell. Later, the Asian markets also witnessed a decline at the start, but edged higher after oil prices retreated.
Meanwhile, the rupee dropped 30 paise to fresh low of 92.94 against the US dollar.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Share Market News: After Fuel, Now Gas Disruption In Focus
Qatar Energy CEO: Iran Attacks Wipe Out 17% Of Qatar's LNG Capacity For Up To Five Years
US Energy Secy: Trump Administration Has No Plan To Implement Restrictions On Oil And Gas Exports
Share Market News: Broader Markets Also In Green
Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 1.27 per cent, and 0.76 per cent, respectively.
Share Market Today: India VIX falls 5%
The Nifty India Volatility index fell 4.9 per cent to 21.69 shortly after opening.
Stock Market News: NSE Nifty50 Goes Up Over 250 Points
Stock Market News Live: Sensex Extends Gains, Higher By 900 Points
Sensex Today Live News: Sensex Opens At 74,559, Nifty At 23,110
The BSE Sensex started Friday's trading session at 74,559.38, higher by 532.14 points or 0.47 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 108 points or 0.47 per cent at 23,110.15.
Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee hits fresh low of 92.89 against US dollar
The rupee slumped 25 paise to a new low of of 92.89 against the US dollar on Friday. It settled at 92.64 a dollar on Wednesday.
Stock Markets LIVE: An Overview Before Market Opening
- IT stocks in focus after strong earnings from Accenture
- State Bank of India positive on SBI Funds IPO (OFS)
- Crude cool-off & US stance easing tensions support sentiment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty At 23,247
The GIFT Nifty was at 23,247, up 191 points.
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