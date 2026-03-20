Stock Market Live Updates: Following a major crash on Thursday, Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday. Notably, investors lost about Rs 13 trillion in a day after Sensex crashed over 2,400 points on Thursday.

The positive opening on Friday comes after oil prices declined slightly. Brent's May future contract was trading 2.61 per cent down at $105.80 per barrel. Overnight, the US markets fell. Later, the Asian markets also witnessed a decline at the start, but edged higher after oil prices retreated.

Meanwhile, the rupee dropped 30 paise to fresh low of 92.94 against the US dollar.

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market