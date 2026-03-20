Renting A Home? Here Are The Rules Every Tenant And Landlord Must Know

If you've spent some time on LinkedIn or other social media platforms this month, chances are you have seen posts claiming that India has rolled out a fresh set of "rent rules for 2026". But here's the thing: most of these "new rules" are not new at all.

They are largely drawn from the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, a framework approved by the Union Cabinet back in June 2021. The Act is intended to streamline India's rental market. However, it is not a law enforced by the Centre. States are free to adopt, tweak, or just simply ignore it. Several states have their own specific Rent Control Acts.

So What's Actually Changed, And What Hasn't?

Traditionally, India's rental market has run on trust. In more recent past, 11-month agreements (that may or may not be registered) have become the norm, particularly in urban areas. The Model Tenancy Act tries to structure all this by pushing everything into a more formal, documented system.

Many of the "rules" going viral (like a ceiling on deposits or mandatory agreements) come from the Model Tenancy Act. But unless your state has implemented them, they are not automatically enforceable. Therefore, it is better to think of the Act less as a law, and more as a blueprint.

Here are the "new rules" being circulated online:-

1. Security deposit capped at two months' rent: Comes from the Model Tenancy Act, 2021 (for residential properties)

2. Rent can only be increased once a year: This is not exactly a fixed rule. Rent hikes depend on what's written in your agreement

3. Mandatory registration of rental agreements within 60 days: Suggested under the Model Tenancy Act.

4. Landlords must give notice before entering the property: This is part of standard tenant protection principles.

5. Special rent courts for quick dispute resolution: Also, proposed under the Act.

These provisions address everyday pain points of tenants in urban areas. However, unless your state has adopted them, your existing state rent law still applies.

For decades, renting in India has been uneven. Tenants have struggled with high security deposits, sudden rent hikes, and lack of privacy. Landlords, on the other hand, have complained about delayed or unpaid rent, tenants refusing to vacate, and long legal battles. The Model Tenancy Act tries to fix both sides of this equation by making agreements formal, enforceable, and transparent.

What Changes If Your State Adopts These Rules

1. Written agreements become the backbone: No more handshake deals or vague 11-month contracts. Every rental arrangement is expected to be: written, clearly structured, and submitted to a local rent authority. This alone changes how disputes play out.

2. Security deposits get standardised: Up to two months' rent for residential, and up to six months' rent for commercial properties. This is a big shift, especially in cities (like Bengaluru) where landlords often demand 6-10 months upfront.

3. Rent increases become predictable: Landlords can still raise rent, but not arbitrarily. The increase must be part of the agreement. An advance notice is required, and tenants should be given time to respond or exit. So, no more surprise hikes mid-tenancy.

4. Eviction rules are clearer: Eviction has always been a grey area. The framework puts structure around it. A tenant can be evicted for non-payment of rent, property misuse, structural damage, and subletting without permission. At the same time, landlords cannot evict someone overnight. Due process becomes mandatory.

5. Subletting isn't a free-for-all: If you're planning to sublet your flat, you must have written consent from the landlord. Without it, you might be risking eviction.

6. Overstaying gets expensive: If a tenant doesn't vacate after the agreement ends, the landlord can charge penalty rent. This can go up to multiple times the monthly rent. This provision is designed to protect landlords.

7. Faster dispute resolution (in theory): Instead of regular courts, the framework proposes a three-tier system, including rent authority, rent court, and rent tribunal. However, how this works on the ground depends entirely on how states implement it.

State/Local Laws Prevail

Despite the Centre's Model Tenancy Act, 2021, rental laws in India fall under state jurisdiction. This means each state can modify the rules, and existing laws may continue alongside new ones. For example, states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam have already moved ahead with their versions of this framework. Several other states still rely on older rent control laws or local systems.

In cities like Mumbai, rental arrangements are already largely formalised through leave-and-licence agreements, even without the new framework fully kicking in.