Gold, Silver Prices Rise Slightly Today: Check Latest Rates In Your City

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold and silver prices saw a slight rise on Friday as global uncertainty continues to keep bullion in focus. The ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Israel, the US, and Iran have added volatility to commodity markets. Consequently, investors are leaning on gold as a hedge during uncertain times.

Gold, Silver Prices Today (March 20)

Gold | 24-carat (10 gm) | Rs 1,50,270

Gold | 22-carat (10 gm) | Rs 1,37,740

City-wise Gold Prices (10 grams)

24-carat gold

City | Price

Delhi | Rs 1,50,420

Mumbai | Rs 1,50,270

Kolkata | Rs 1,50,270

Bengaluru | Rs 1,50,270

Hyderabad | Rs 1,50,270

Chennai | Rs 1,51,630

22-carat gold

City | Price

Delhi | Rs 1,37,890

Mumbai | Rs 1,37,740

Kolkata | Rs 1,37,740

Bengaluru | Rs 1,37,740

Hyderabad | Rs 1,37,740

Chennai | Rs 1,38,990

Silver Prices Today (per kg)

Silver (1 kg) stood at Rs 2,59,900

City | Price

Delhi | Rs 2,59,900

Mumbai | Rs 2,59,900

Kolkata | Rs 2,59,900

Chennai | Rs 2,64,900

What's driving prices?

Despite the dip in retail prices, futures markets showed strong momentum.

• Gold futures on MCX for April delivery jumped Rs 3,348, or 2.30%, to Rs 1,48,302 per 10 grams

• Silver futures for May delivery surged Rs 8,488, or 3.66%, to Rs 2,39,948 per kg

• During the session, silver even touched Rs 2,40,000, marking a sharp intraday gain

This divergence between spot and futures prices reflects the broader uncertainty in global markets.

Global Cues

In international markets, gold edged slightly higher but remained under pressure for the week.

• Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,657.50 per ounce

• US gold futures gained 1.1% to $4,657.90

• Silver inched up 0.1% to $73 per ounce

Why Gold Still Matters

Even with short-term fluctuations, gold continues to hold its appeal. In times of inflation, currency weakness, or geopolitical stress, it tends to act as a store of value, which is why demand remains steady despite price swings.