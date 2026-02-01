Union Budget 2026: What Fills Government Coffers And How The Money Is Spent

- Union Budget 2026-27 documents detail revenue sources and expenditure breakdown
- Direct and indirect taxes contribute 64 paise per rupee of government revenue
- Borrowings account for 24 paise, non-tax revenue 10 paise per rupee received
Along with presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 speech in the Parliament on Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tabled the Budget documents which provide a fractional break-up of every Re 1 that comes into the government coffers and how it gets spent.
According to the Union Budget 2026-27 documents, here is a breakdown of the sources from where each rupee comes into government coffers:
Direct and indirect taxes - 64 paise per rupee of revenue. This includes 21 paise income tax, 18 paise corporation tax, 15 paise Goods and Services Tax, 6 paise from excise duty and 4 paise from customs levy.
Borrowings and other liabilities - 24 paise per rupee of revenue.
Non-tax revenue like disinvestment - 10 paise per rupee of revenue.
Non-debt capital receipts - 2 paise per rupee of revenue.
How The Government Spends This Money
Interest payments - 20 paise
States' share of taxes and duties - 22 paise
Defence allocation - 11 paise
Central sector schemes - 17 paise
Centrally-sponsored schemes - 8 paise
Finance Commission and other transfers - 7 paise
Subsidies - 6 paise
Pensions - 2 paise
Other expenditures - 7 paise
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world