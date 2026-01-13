Advertisement
28-Year-Old Man Slits Wrists, Jumps From 11th Floor Balcony In Ghaziabad

The police said no suicide note has been recovered so far, and the exact reason behind the suicide remains unclear.

Yagya Pandey reportedly worked at an advertising company
Ghaziabad:

A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the balcony of his residence on the 11th floor of the building.

Yagya Pandey, a resident of a society in Indirapuram, allegedly slit his wrist before taking his life around 2 am on Monday.

His family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pandey, who was reportedly working at an advertising company, was undergoing treatment for depression.

He is survived by his mother, father, and a sister.

His father reportedly worked at a media company and was undergoing treatment.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

