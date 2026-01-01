Construction Begins Today At Bengal's Babri Masjid Replica Spot

Two months after laying the foundation of the Babri replica, the construction of the project is about to begin in Murshidabad's Beldanga today.

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, who laid the foundation stone of the controversial structure on December 6 last year, has brought in the design of the mosque. On Monday, he posted it on his social media account.

Babri Masjid construction in Murshidabad to start on Wednesday. On Tuesday it was preparations for Wednesday were seen on the ground.

Preparations are progressing at Ground Zero on a war footing. Multiple earthmovers have been brought in. A place has been prepared for Quran recitation.

Humayun Kabir, who has formed his Janata Unnayan Party, was suspended by the Trinamool Congress over his announcement to build a 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad. The MLA, who has turned against Trinamool, told reporters that his former boss, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "will not become the Chief Minister and will not be sworn in".

Around 10 am today, the foundation stone ceremony will take place during which, around 1200 people are expected to recite the Quran. It will b followed by the formal launch of the construction work.

Speaking to NDTV on Tuesday, Kabir said, "On Wednesday, the construction of Babri Masjid will begin with the recitation of Quran from 10 am".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Tuesday that the Babri structure will never be rebuilt.

In his response, Kabir said, "Let Yogi-ji say whatever he wants. If he wants to stop Babri construction, he needs to come over here. We will see once he reaches Murshidabad".

Yogi Adityanath, he claimed, is "doing this for politics". "We did not oppose during the construction of the Ram Mandir. Why are they opposing this?" he added.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath had said that 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come and hence the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt.

"We had said that 'Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge' (Child Ram, we will come and build the temple right there). Has the temple been built? Is there any doubt?" he had said at an event in Barabanki, a district near Ayodhya.

"The day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come and hence the Babri structure will never be rebuilt. Those who are dreaming of the day of 'Qayamat' will rot away, that day will never come," he had added.

A right-wing group has also called upon the people of Uttar Pradesh to march to Murshidabad.

On Thursday, Kabir will begin a "Babri Yatra" - a three-day march to the spot of the replica -- from Murshidabad's Palashi to Dinajpur's Itahar.

"I have named it 'Babri Yatra'. I want to give my message to those are opposing Babri. Which is why I am doing this yatra," he told reporters.