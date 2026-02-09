West Bengal HS 2026: CCTV Cameras Mandatory At Centres, Strict Security Checks Announced

To ensure fair and smooth examinations, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has taken several important steps for the upcoming Class 12 exams. These measures focus on better monitoring and stronger security at exam centres across the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has made it compulsory to install CCTV cameras at all WB Higher Secondary (HS) exam centres. As per the schedule, the WBCHSE Class 12 examination will be held from February 12 to February 27, 2026.

Under the standard operating procedure, it has been made mandatory to install CCTV cameras at the main entrances and confidential rooms of all examination centers. The center in-charge has been instructed to ensure the proper functioning of the cameras and to preserve the recorded CCTV footage until April 30, 2026.

The council has also implemented strict security measures for the WB HS 2026 examination. All examinees will be frisked with metal detectors at the time of entry. This process will be carried out by teaching and non-teaching staff in the presence of police personnel. Police intervention will only occur in case of any disturbance or law and order situation.

According to the instructions, the examination hall doors will be opened one hour before the start of the examination and will be closed as soon as the examination begins. However, in emergency situations, late entry may be permitted until 10:30 AM for Semester IV and WB HS examinations under the old annual system, and until 1:30 PM for the Semester III supplementary examination. Candidates arriving late will not be given extra time.