For AI, By AI: Hi-Tech Security At Delhi Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in Delhi from Monday to Friday will be packed with activities, for which the planners have made elaborate arrangements for efficiency and maximum security. The event's scale is similar to the G20 Summit, some event specialists have said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

The expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras - People, Planet and Progress.

In addition, it will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

The event will be held in two venues - Bharat Mandapam, and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

The main event and all AI-related expo will be held in the Bharat Mandapam exhibition hall, while larger sessions and discussions will take place at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Entry may be temporarily restricted at some locations due to security reasons.

The summit will include an inaugural event, a large plenary session, discussions on various topics, government and industry meetings, and a major AI expo. More than 700 companies and exhibitors will participate daily, and over 100 major sessions will be held each day.

Most events will begin at 9.30 am. Organisers have asked people to plan their events by checking the official schedule.

Here's the schedule:

February 16 (Monday)

Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre: Open from 9.30 am to 6 pm

Expo area: Closed

Sushma Swaraj Bhavan: Open from 9.30 am to 6 PM, entry only for registered delegates.

February 17 (Tuesday)

Convention centre: 9.30 am to 6 am

Expo area: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Sushma Swaraj Bhavan: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Cultural programme at Bharat Mandapam amphitheatre: 6.30 pm

All registered delegates will be allowed entry.

February 18 (Wednesday)

Convention centre: 9.30 am to 4.30 pm

Expo area: 9.30 am to 4.30 pm

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Registered delegates are welcome.

February 19 (Thursday)

Convention centre: Closed to the public.

Expo area: 11 am to 6 pm.

The opening ceremony will be held on this day, which is by special invitation only.

February 20 (Friday)

Convention centre: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Expo area: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Cultural programme: 6 pm

Registered delegates will be allowed entry.

Entry Process

Registration will be done only through the official website and is completely free. A QR code is required for entry. The QR code will be available on the mobile app or email. Entry to Bharat Mandapam will be through gate No. 4 and 10, while entry to Sushma Swaraj Bhavan will be through gate No. 2.

It is mandatory to carry a government-issued photo identity card. Foreign guests should carry their passports. Security checks will be conducted at multiple locations, so guests are requested to come early. Invitation cards, badges, and QR codes cannot be shared with anyone else.

Food And Other Facilities

Food will be available for payment at the food court. A helpdesk will be there. Medical facilities and emergency services will also be available. Cloak room and locker facilities will be given at gate No. 4 and 10 (subject to availability and verification).

How To Reach

For Bharat Mandapam: Parking is limited, so it is recommended to arrive by metro or cab.

Metro arrivals: Gate No. 10

Cab arrivals: Gate No. 4

Nearby parking locations for private vehicles: Old Fort parking, zoo parking, and JLN stadium parking. Shuttle buses will be available from these locations.

Gate No. 10 will be closed on February 19; gate No. 4 will open after 11 am. Golf carts will be available to travel from one hall to another inside.

For Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: Entry will be through gate No. 2 only every day. Parking is limited here too, so public transport is preferred.

Due to security reasons, changes to the programme or entry rules may happen. Such information will be provided to registered participants via email.

Security Arrangements

For security of the event on AI, the authorities including the Delhi Police are using AI-assisted systems. More than 10,000 personnel will be deployed. The entire event area has been divided into 10 zones and 22 sectors.

In addition to police, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed. Senior police officers will personally monitor the event.

There are 25 anti-sabotage teams and bomb squads. Five anti-drone systems and four air defence guns have been deployed around Bharat Mandapam.

At least 350 AI-enabled cameras and over 750 CCTVs will keep an eye on the event.

Previous AI summits have been held in the UK in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025. Delhi is hosting the fourth major global AI summit.