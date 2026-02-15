India AI Impact Summit 2026: Here's How You Can Register For The Event

New Delhi is all set to welcome global leaders, experts, and innovators as it prepares to host a major international event focused on artificial intelligence. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will take place from February 16 to 20, bringing together discussions on technology, policy, and global cooperation.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. This five-day conference is considered one of the world's leading events on artificial intelligence.

Preparations for the summit are in full swing in the city, and arrangements are being made for a week of high-level discussions on technology and international diplomacy.

How To Register

Registration for the summit has opened on the official website, impact.indiaai.gov.in. The "Register Now" option is available on the website's homepage, from which you can select "Register as Delegate."

During registration, applicants will need to enter their personal information, such as contact details.

They will then need to fill in information related to their profession. The registration process will be considered complete after both steps are completed.

Over 700 sessions will be held during this five-day event. These sessions will discuss key topics such as AI safety, governance framework, ethical standards, data security and India's indigenous AI policy.

(NDTV is also hosting an AI summit on February 18)