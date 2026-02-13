How Much Will 10 Grams Of Gold Cost You Today? Check Rates In Your City

Gold and silver prices continued their upward trend on Friday, February 13, as the wedding season continues to sustain steady demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April rose 0.77 per cent to Rs 1,53,979, as of 11:25 am.

Silver futures for March also registered a jump of 1.87 per cent, rising to Rs 2,40,858.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,54,358. Silver prices recorded a corresponding rise of Rs 4,280 per kilo, going up to Rs 2,42,380, as per India Bullions.

In the international market, gold inched 0.65 per cent higher to $4,980.50 per ounce, while silver increased 0.77 per cent to $76.27 per ounce.

Gold Price Today (February 13)

24K Gold: Rs 15,367 per gram

22K Gold: Rs 14,086 per gram

18K Gold: Rs 12,806 per gram

Gold Prices In Major Cities (10 grams)

Mumbai: Rs 153,390

Kolkata: Rs 153,180

Delhi: Rs 153,120

Chennai: Rs 153,830

Hyderabad: Rs 153,630

Bengaluru: Rs 153,510

Silver Prices In Major Cities (per kg)

Mumbai: Rs 240,630

Delhi: Rs 240,220.

Chennai: Rs 241,330

Hyderabad: Rs 241,010

Gold in particular is seen as a hedge against inflation and political uncertainty. Gold prices have been fluctuating over the past few weeks.

Both Gold and silver prices in the country are influenced by global trends, domestic demand and the US Dollar.

The precious metals are set to see a rebound in their prices, according to experts. The rise is propelled by diminishing confidence in dollar-denominated assets and disappointing retail sales figures in the US, which have led to a resurgence in the demand for safe investment options.