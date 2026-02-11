Silver Up By 2.7%, Gold Sees Marginal Increase On MCX Amid Wedding Season

- Gold prices in India rose 0.79% to Rs 1,241 per gram amid wedding season demand
- Silver prices increased 2.70% to Rs 6,821 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange
- City-wise gold and silver prices vary, with 24k gold near Rs 1,59,060 and silver up to Rs 2,89,900/kg
Gold and silver prices in India rose marginally today, as the wedding season continues to sustain steady demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold is priced at Rs 1,241 per gram, up 0.79 per cent, while silver costs Rs 6,821 per 10 grams, up 2.70 per cent, as of 9:12 am.
On the MCX, gold's April contract is slightly down 0.2 per cent at Rs 1,56,539 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March are almost unchanged at Rs 2,52,300 per kg.
In the international market, gold has seen modest gains, trading above $5,038 per ounce, supported by weaker retail sales in the US, which may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Silver is also up slightly, trading at $81.31 per ounce.
Gold Rate Across Major Cities (10 grams)
- Delhi - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700
- Mumbai - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550
- Kolkata - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550
- Chennai - 24k: Rs 1,59,060 - 22k: Rs 1,45,800
- Lucknow - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700
- Noida - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700
- Gurugram - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700
- Ahmedabad - 24k: Rs 1,58,830 - 22k: Rs 1,45,600
- Bengaluru - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550
- Kerala - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550
- Hyderabad - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550
City-Wise Silver Prices (1 kg)
- Mumbai - Rs 2,52,830
- Delhi - Rs 2,52,390
- Chennai - Rs 2,53,560
- Hyderabad - Rs 2,53,230
- Kolkata - Rs 2,89,900
- Bengaluru - Rs 2,89,900
- Ahmedabad - Rs 2,89,900
