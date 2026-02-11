Silver Up By 2.7%, Gold Sees Marginal Increase On MCX Amid Wedding Season

Gold and silver prices in India rose marginally today, as the wedding season continues to sustain steady demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold is priced at Rs 1,241 per gram, up 0.79 per cent, while silver costs Rs 6,821 per 10 grams, up 2.70 per cent, as of 9:12 am.

On the MCX, gold's April contract is slightly down 0.2 per cent at Rs 1,56,539 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March are almost unchanged at Rs 2,52,300 per kg.

In the international market, gold has seen modest gains, trading above $5,038 per ounce, supported by weaker retail sales in the US, which may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Silver is also up slightly, trading at $81.31 per ounce.

Gold Rate Across Major Cities (10 grams)

Delhi - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700

Mumbai - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550

Kolkata - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550

Chennai - 24k: Rs 1,59,060 - 22k: Rs 1,45,800

Lucknow - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700

Noida - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700

Gurugram - 24k: Rs 1,58,930 - 22k: Rs 1,45,700

Ahmedabad - 24k: Rs 1,58,830 - 22k: Rs 1,45,600

Bengaluru - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550

Kerala - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550

Hyderabad - 24k: Rs 1,58,780 - 22k: Rs 1,45,550

City-Wise Silver Prices (1 kg)