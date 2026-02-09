New Photos Link Former Kerala Minister to Sabarimala Gold Theft Accused

A fresh controversy has broken out in the Sabarimala gold theft case after a new photograph emerged showing former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, who was recently released on bail.

The image, reportedly taken during a visit by Surendran to Potti's home, shows the former minister giving a gift to a relative of the accused who had recently topped her university exams. While the exact purpose of the visit remains unclear, sources suggest this may have been the minister's second trip to the house.

Earlier photos had already shown Surendran at Potti's home alongside former Ranni MLA Raju Abraham, fueling a political standoff as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to probe the alleged gold theft.

Reacting to the latest photos, Surendran said he only knew Potti as a devotee and denied any link to the crime. “Even if I had visited multiple times, I would openly admit it. I have no connection with this case,” he said.

The timing of these photos is significant, as the SIT probe itself is facing heavy criticism. The prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, was recently granted "statutory bail" because investigators failed to file a chargesheet within the required 90-day window. This delay has led to allegations that the investigation has lost its way.

Opposition leaders have accused the government of deliberately making procedural lapses to help the accused obtain bail. Meanwhile, the government has defended the delay, citing the complex forensic and legal work required for the case.

=Investigators are now planning more scientific tests after initial laboratory reports failed to prove whether the original gold-plated parts were actually replaced. This has created doubts about the strength of the evidence collected so far.

The SIT has also questioned political leaders across parties, including UDF convenor Adoor Prakash, over alleged links with the accused, a sign that the investigation is now moving beyond temple officials and contractors.