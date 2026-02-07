Gold Worth Rs 12 Lakh Thrown Away By Mistake, Recovered With Help From Dubai Police

A family visit to Dubai turned into an emotional story of loss and hope, showing how help can come from unexpected places. What first felt like a terrible mistake later became a moment of relief and belief for one family, reported Khaleejtimes.

Kamini Kannan, a resident of Dubai who lived in the UAE for 23 years before returning to India in 2021, was recently in the city for a wedding. During this time, in the last days of January, gold prices fluctuated significantly, with 22-karat gold reaching over Dh600 per gram and continuing to rise. This prompted her to reassess the gold she had accumulated over the years.

She discovered that the old pouch she kept the gold in was worn out and starting to tear. She then transferred all the gold to another pouch and placed it on the dining table. It contained four 22-karat gold coins, each weighing 8 grams, and a 50-gram 24-karat gold bar. Later that day, during house cleaning, the pouch was accidentally thrown away with the trash.

The family was convinced the gold was gone forever, and the events that followed they described as a series of miracles.

On the morning of February 1st, the day before her return flight, Kamini realised the pouch was missing and began searching for it. She later learned that her son had mistakenly thrown it away. She informed the building's security guard and gave up hope, considering the gold's value to be approximately Dh50,000 (approximately Rs 12.35 lakh) at current prices.

Despite the significant loss, the family did not file a police report. Kamini said that if the gold had gone into the trash, it was as good as lost, and she felt utterly helpless at the time.

Three days later, on February 4th, her son, Abhimanyu, received an unexpected call from the building guard. Abhimanyu said the guard told him that someone was inquiring about their lost belongings, which turned out to be the police.

Abhimanyu went to the building's reception to meet the police officer, where he learned that a garbage collector had found the gold and taken it to the Gold Souk. There, the police questioned the employee, who said he had found the gold in the trash.

According to Abhimanyu, it seemed the authorities had a sophisticated system for identifying and tracking the waste, which allowed them to determine where each bag had come from.

He also mentioned that he was summoned to the Naif Police Station at 4 PM that same day. There, he was asked for pictures of the gold, receipts, and documents to prove that the gold belonged to his mother. Although the entire process took a few hours, he said everything was completed without any problems, and the police officers were extremely cooperative and polite.