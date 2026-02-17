Gold Down Rs 1,145, Silver Slides 1.5% In Morning Trade: Check City-Wise Prices

Precious metals traded lower on Tuesday morning even as retail prices across major cities remained firm. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures opened lower as traders booked profits after the previous session's rally.

Gold futures for April were trading at Rs 1,53,688, down Rs 1,145 (-0.74 per cent) as of 9.11 am. Silver futures for March were at Rs 2,36,204, down Rs 3,622 (-1.52 per cent) as of 9.14 am.

According to bullion market trackers, silver is expected to find support in the range of Rs 2,38,800 to Rs 2,41,000.

In international markets too, prices weakened. Spot silver fell nearly 1 per cent to $76.94 per ounce. Gold dropped by $40.10, or about 1 per cent, to $5,003.01 per ounce.

Gold Price Today In India February 17 (Per 10 Grams)

24K gold (999 purity): Around Rs 1,56,430 per gram

22K gold: Around Rs 1,43,390 per gram

The all-India benchmark gold rate is around Rs 1,55,230 per 10 grams.

City-Wise Gold Rates (24K)

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,950

Delhi: Rs 1,54,680

Bengaluru: Rs 1,55,070

Chennai: Rs 1,55,400

Hyderabad: Rs 1,55,190

Kolkata: Rs 1,54,740

Southern cities continue to report slightly higher prices compared to northern markets.

Gold prices in India are influenced by global rates, the US dollar's movement, import duties, and domestic demand, especially during festive and wedding seasons.

Silver Price Today in India (Per Kg)

The national average silver price stands near Rs 2,41,260 per kg, while some benchmarks show levels around Rs 2,67,900 per kg depending on purity and segment.

City-Wise Silver Rates (Per Kg)

Mumbai: Rs 2,40,820

Delhi: Rs 2,40,400

Bengaluru: Rs 2,41,010

Chennai: Rs 2,41,520

Hyderabad: Rs 2,41,200

Kolkata: Rs 2,40,500

Silver 999 (Per 10 Grams)

Delhi: Rs 2,679

Mumbai: Rs 2,679

Kolkata: Rs 2,679

Chennai: Rs 2,649

Silver prices are also driven by industrial demand, global cues, and currency movements.