Stock Market Crash Live Updates, April 7: The world woke up to a financial bloodbath as on-the-edge markets saw a massive plunge that wiped out trillions of dollars amid an intensifying trade conflict between the US and China.

The Sensex crashed by nearly 3,000 points, and the Nifty fell below the crucial 22,000 level which wiped out lakhs of crores in investor wealth. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng crashed over 10.5 per cent.

European stock markets plummeted, with Frankfurt slumping as much as 10 percent as a global sell-off intensified on US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Trump denied he was intentionally engineering a sell-off and insisted he could not foresee market reactions, saying he would not make a deal with other countries unless trade deficits were solved. "Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," he said.

Follow LIVE Updates On The Stock Market: