Rapper-Politician's Party Leads As Nepal Counts Votes For High-Stakes Polls

Nepal is counting votes for the country's first general elections, the first since deadly Gen Z protests toppled the prime minister KP Sharma Oli-led government last year.

According to the latest trends, rapper-turned-politician and former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is currently leading in 23 seats.

KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) and Gagan Thapa's Nepali Congress, the two old guards, are ahead in three seats each.

About 60 per cent of the country's 19 million eligible voters had cast their votes during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday.

More than 3,400 candidates from 65 parties are in the fray in

India Keeping Close Eye On Nepal Election Results

As a close neighbour, India is watching the election results in Nepal.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recently said that India has "consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal".

"We look forward to working with the new government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit," he said.

India had also provided logistical supplies for Nepal's elections.