KP Sharma Oli's Political Comeback Attempt: From PM To Opposition Fighter

Nepal is heading for elections on March 5 months after the Himalayan nation witnessed a youth-led protest, which culminated in the collapse of the coalition government led by Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as KP Sharma Oli.

For Oli, this is more than just another election. At 73, he is attempting to regain his position as a central figure in Nepalese politics and as the leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML).

Protests To Resignation

Driven by frustration over the lack of economic progress, corruption and crony capitalism, Nepal's Gen Z and youngsters took to the streets. Just as the demonstrations were reaching fever pitch, the Oli administration imposed a temporary ban on social media and ordered forces to take action against protesters.

Read | From Rapper To Mayor, The Balen Shah Effect On Nepal Politics

At least 77 people were killed in two days. Many were injured, and hundreds of buildings were burned down. This was the worst violence in Nepal since the end of the civil war in 2006. As the anger escalated, on September 9, 2025, Oli resigned.

In January 2026, Oli was called to provide evidence to a commission formed by the interim government to investigate the protest. He denied ordering his security forces to open fire on the protesters. He instead blamed “infiltrators” or “anarchic forces” for provoking the violence, reported AFP.

Fight On Home Turf

Oli's return campaign is focused on Jhapa-5, his home turf in the eastern plains of Nepal. There, he is challenged head-on by 35-year-old Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-mayor who has emerged as a symbol of youth-led political transformation. Oli has characterised the election as a choice between two camps, terming it a “competition between those who burn the country and those who build it.”

Read | Nepal Elections 2026: A Look At How Himalayan Nation Became A Secular State

Oli has managed to strengthen his hold on his party by being re-elected as the CPN-UML chief in December 2025. According to AFP, he has been nurturing a loyal fan base for years, with supporters setting up life-size cut-outs and banners that read “KP Ba (father), we love you.”

Seeking Renewal

Oli has been involved in Nepalese politics for almost six decades. He was involved in underground communist movements during his teenage years and was arrested at the age of 21 for his attempts to overthrow the King, AFP reported. During his imprisonment, he wrote poetry, with verses scribbled on cigarette packets when paper was not available.

He was released in 1987 and joined the CPN-UML party, rising through the ranks to win a seat in parliament. Oli first took office as prime minister in 2015, again in 2018, and briefly in 2021.