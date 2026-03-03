As Nepal Votes On Thursday, Here Are The Major Political Parties To Watch

Nepal is set to hold elections to its House of Representatives on March 5, marking the first national vote since the Gen-Z protests brought down the coalition government led by KP Sharma Oli last year.

Oli's government collapsed on September 9, 2025, amid mounting public anger and political instability. As the country heads to the polls, here is a look at the major political parties shaping Nepal's electoral landscape.

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) [CPN (UML)]

The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was founded on April 22, 1949, as a political organisation representing the Nepali working class. Over the decades, the party participated in movements related to social and political change in Nepal, including campaigns focused on class issues and state restructuring. It opposed the feudal political system and external influence, and advocated for national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Following multiple splits, mergers and internal reorganisations, and after participating in government at different periods, the party evolved into its current form as the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) [CPN (UML)].

Nepali Congress (NC)

The Nepali Congress is Nepal's oldest democratic party and played a central role in the country's transition from monarchy to a federal democratic republic. Founded nearly 80 years ago, the party was established to mobilise citizens against the then-prevailing authoritarian regime and to push for democratic governance. According to information available on the party's website, it has around 897,000 members.

Nepal Communist Party (earlier Communist Party of Nepal - Maoist Centre)

The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is currently the third-largest political force in the country and brings together 11 communist groups under a unity programme led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as Prachanda. The party was formed after a period of electoral setbacks for the Maoist Centre, particularly following the departure of senior leader Janardan Sharma in 2025, amid organisational weaknesses and declining public support.

Since the 2013 elections, the party has faced challenges in expanding its independent electoral base. In several elections, it has secured a notable number of seats in the House of Representatives through pre-election alliances with either the Nepali Congress or the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was formed four years ago and first contested elections in 2022. The party has largely focused on governance reform and anti-establishment messaging. Its organisational structure remains limited, with a stronger presence in Kathmandu and Pokhara compared with other parts of the country.

The RSP has relied significantly on the public profile of its senior leaders, including Balen Shah, who has been projected as the party's prime ministerial candidate. At the same time, differences among key figures such as Rabi Lamichhane, Balen Shah and Swarnim Wagle, a former member of the Nepali Congress, have been reported in the political arena. Several senior members have also exited the party, citing concerns related to internal functioning and leadership structure.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP)

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) occupies a distinct position in Nepal's political landscape. The party advocates for the reinstatement of the constitutional monarchy and the declaration of Nepal as a Hindu state. Like several other established parties, the RPP has experienced internal divisions and periodic splits over the years. Following shifts in the political environment during the Gen-Z protests, the RPP faction led by Rajendra Lingden and RPP-Nepal led by Kamal Thapa merged on December 31, 2025. The unified party said the move was aimed at consolidating support and positioning itself as an alternative political force amid continued debates over stability in the post-monarchy republican framework.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), led by KP Sharma Oli, and the centrist Nepali Congress have alternated in government and shared power for much of the past three decades. The March 5 vote will complete the political transition following the 2025 protests. The outcome is expected to determine the balance of power among established parties and emerging forces.