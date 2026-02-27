Amit Shah Orders Crackdown On Illegal Activities Along Indo-Nepal Border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from seven districts of the Seemanchal region, focusing on tightening security along the Indo-Nepal border.

According to sources, the review centered on strengthening border management and stepping up vigilance against illegal migration, fake Indian currency networks, encroachments, and suspicious financial transactions. Officials were directed to ensure seamless coordination among administrative, security, and financial agencies operating in the region.

The Home Minister directed the strict enforcement of a "zero-tolerance" policy against illegal constructions, particularly in forested and uninhabited areas. Authorities have been tasked with the immediate removal of encroachments identified on "No Man's Land" along the border.

Sources stated that the meeting also addressed verification measures linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise. Once the process is finalized, all reported death cases will be verified, and records will be updated across government databases—including UID, PAN, and driving license systems—to prevent identity misuse. A door-to-door survey will also be conducted to verify individuals marked as migrated but not found during earlier checks, with strict instructions to ensure that no genuine voter is wrongly deleted.

Financial surveillance emerged as another critical focus area. District Magistrates have been given enhanced responsibility to ensure that all banks, including cooperative banks, comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms. These include the mandatory reporting of high-value cash transactions and the compulsory linking of PAN with bank accounts.

The Chief Secretary will review compliance, particularly within cooperative banks. Strict action has been proposed against Sub-Registrar Offices for failing to report high-value property transactions, submitting defective reports, or allowing cash dealings beyond prescribed limits.

Sources added that the state government will raise concerns at the State Level Bankers' Committee and discuss with the central bank the necessity of installing note-sorting machines in bank branches along the border while simultaneously improving banking access in these remote areas.

Finally, DMs have been asked to verify major business establishments to ensure funding sources are legitimate. In cases of suspicious property acquisitions, officials will scrutinize financial capacity, funding sources, and PAN details as part of a broader crackdown on unlawful activities in the border districts.