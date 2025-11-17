"Will Hunt Down Culprits Of Delhi Blast Even From Depths Of Hell": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said those behind the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort would be tracked down "even from hell" and face the strictest punishment.

The death count from the 10 November car blast increased to 15 after two more injured victims died at Delhi's LNJP Hospital.

The Home Minister made the tough comments during the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC).

Shah said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to removing terrorism from its roots. He added that the investigation into the Delhi blast will be thorough and uncompromising.

He said the culprits "will be traced even from 'Patal (hell)', brought before the country's judicial system, and given the strictest possible punishment."

The Delhi explosion has triggered a large-scale investigation involving multiple agencies.

At the start of the meeting, tributes were paid to those killed in the car explosion near the Red Fort and the blast at the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir.

A two-minute silence was observed.

"Zonal Councils are extremely important for dialogue, cooperation, coordination, and 'policy synergy'. Many types of problems have been resolved through these councils," Shah said.