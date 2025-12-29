Rapper-Turned-Mayor, Balendra Shah, To Run For PM In Nepal

Two popular leaders have formed an alliance ahead of March parliamentary elections in Nepal that will challenge the older parties which have dominated the Himalayan nation's politics for over three decades, party officials and analysts said on Monday.

Rapper turned-Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen, a popular elected official, joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) or national independent party, led by a former TV host-turned politician Rabi Lamichhane on Sunday, party officials said.

They said under the agreement with RSP, 35-year-old Balen will become the prime minister if the RSP wins the March 5 elections while Lamichhane will remain the party chief.

Both have vowed to address the demands raised during the "Gen Z" or youth-led protests against widespread corruption in September, in which 77 people were killed and led to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning.

“It is a very smart and strategic move by the RSP to bring in Balen and his young supporters into its fold,” analyst Bipin Adhikari said.

“Traditional political parties are in pain for fear of losing their young voters to RSP,” he said.

The election commission says nearly 19 million of Nepal's 30 million people are eligible to vote in the elections. Nearly one million voters – mostly youths – were added after the protests.

Balen was in the spotlight after the protests and was an undeclared leader of the youngsters who led the September protests.

He also helped form the interim government of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to oversee the vote.

Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or UML and the centrist Nepali Congress party have shared power between them for most of the past three decades and are most likely to be challenged by Balen.

Also Read | Engineer, Rapper, Mayor, Now PM? Nepal's Gen Z Rallies Around Balendra Shah

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)