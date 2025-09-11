Kathmandu Mayor Balen's Word Of Caution For Nepal Gen-Z: "Please Don't..."

Balendra Shah, Kathmandu Mayor who put his weight behind the Gen-Z protests that toppled the KP Sharma Oli government, has endorsed the choice of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the interim government. He has asked the protesters not to panic and advised them not to hurry with government formation, and to be patient.

In a social media post addressed to "Gen Z and all Nepalese", the rapper-turned-politician popularly known as Balen has said the Himalayan country is taking steps towards a "golden future".

"Please don't panic at this time, be patient. Now the country is going to get an interim government. This interim government's job is to conduct elections that will give a new mandate," he has said.

The 35-year-old has said he backs the choice of Ms Karki for the role of the interim government's head. "I want to respect your understanding, discretion and unity wholeheartedly. This shows how mature you all are."

Advising those pushing for leadership roles to take it slow, he said, "To friends who want to come in a hurry right now, your passion, your thinking, your integrity is what the country needs permanently, not temporarily. There will be elections for that. Please don't rush."

The Mayor appealed to President Ram Chandra Poudel that the parliament must be dissolved at once and an interim administration brought in to "preserve the historical revolution brought by Gen-Z".

With the KP Sharma Oli government unseated by nationwide protests, flagging corruption and lack of transparency, Nepal now faces a challenging transition. The Army has taken charge of maintaining calm and prohibitory orders have been imposed to prevent incidents of violence.

The ousted government's crackdown against protesters led to over 30 deaths, and over 500 people were injured. The protesters retaliated by torching government buildings and attacking politicians. The Army has now warned that any loot, vandalism, or attack will draw a tough response.