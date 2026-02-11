Bengaluru School Principal Alleges Sexual Harassment By Father-In-Law

A woman working as a school principal in north Bengaluru has filed a police complaint alleging that she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment and physical assault by her father-in-law over a period of nearly six years.

According to the FIR, the complainant has been employed as a principal at a private school in Bengaluru's RT Nagar area since 2007. She lives with her husband and three children.

The complaint states that the woman's father-in-law has been associated with the same school where she is the principal.

The woman alleged that while there were no issues in the initial years of her marriage, the accused began misbehaving with her in 2020. At the time, the family was residing in the same apartment complex, though in separate portions.

She claimed that the accused would enter her residence when she was alone and subject her to unwanted physical advances.

The FIR further states that she was repeatedly threatened with harm to her children if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.

Out of fear, the complainant initially remained silent, hoping the situation would improve. However, as the alleged harassment continued, she eventually informed her husband.

Family elders reportedly intervened and warned the accused, following which the behaviour stopped temporarily.

Harassment Allegedly Continued At Multiple Locations

The woman said that the accused later resumed the alleged harassment, including at her school cabin and near the apartment lift area.

She also alleged that the accused repeatedly gave her handwritten letters containing inappropriate remarks and would take them back after making her read them.

The FIR notes that the alleged acts continued from 2020 until December 2025.

The woman has also alleged that on December 15, 2025, around 7.30 am, the accused again attempted to physically harass her near the apartment lift while she was stepping out. When she resisted, she alleged that he assaulted her by punching her in the abdomen before fleeing the spot.

The police have registered an FIR and have begun investigations by questioning the people involved. The state women's commission has also taken cognisance of the issue.