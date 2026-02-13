IIM Lucknow Launches AI-Focused Undergraduate And Postgraduate Programmes

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated IIM Lucknow's new undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in Artificial Intelligence at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026. The initiative aims to integrate AI education with management and public policy, fostering industry-driven solutions that are socially relevant and aligned with both national priorities and global advancements.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan emphasised the importance of responsible AI in India's development. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on us to make India AI-ready. We must ensure that AI is ethical, inclusive, and designed to empower our students and teachers," he said. He added, "India's AI will be inclusive by design, interoperable by architecture, and sovereign by capability." Pradhan highlighted the need for scalable, India-centric AI models that can transform education and support the nation's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Glad to address the inaugural session of Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026. The two-day conclave brings together academia, industry, policy makers, start-ups, innovators, scientific leadership and the skilling ecosystem for integrating #AIInEducation at scale and developing the… pic.twitter.com/ErVRYbcRj0 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 12, 2026

Professor MP Gupta, Director of IIM Lucknow, described the newly launched programmes as a "thoughtfully designed modular curriculum" that bridges technological innovation with practical business applications. "These programmes aim to create a future-ready talent ecosystem, equipping students to apply AI responsibly while driving entrepreneurship and digital leadership," he said.

IIM Lucknow's three AI-focused academic programmes:

BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics (4 years): Starting 2026-27 for 10+2 graduates meeting JEE Advanced criteria.

Tech MBA (2 years): Launching in 2027-28, combining technology with management skills.

Integrated BS + Tech MBA (5 years): Students in the BS programme can opt to continue into this combined pathway to complete both degrees.

These initiatives aim to achieve three interconnected objectives: cultivating individual excellence, driving national impact, and establishing global leadership in AI-enabled management. By blending deep expertise in management with AI and business analytics, IIM Lucknow intends to contribute to India's digital priorities, including the Digital India and IndiaAI Mission, while promoting AI research for social good.