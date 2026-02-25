'US Was A Dead Country, Now We Are Hottest': Trump's State Of Union Speech

US President Donald Trump delivered a triumphant assessment of his first year back in the White House, declaring, "This is the golden age of America." Delivering his annual State of the Union address, Trump said he inherited a 'dead' nation, but now America is the hottest country in the world.

He opened the main section of his speech to the US Congress by saying, "Members of Congress and my fellow Americans, our nation is back, bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before."

"One year ago we were a dead country; now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world," Trump said.

The president touched on issues of inflation, gas prices, and jobs and said, "The state of our union is strong."

"In 4 long years, the last administration got less than $1 trillion dollars in new investment in the United States... In 12 months, I secured commitments for more than $18 trillion dollars pouring in from all over the globe," he said.

Trump said his administration is building an America where every child has the chance to reach higher and go further--where government answers to the people, not the powerful--and where the interests of hard-working American citizens are always our first and ultimate concern.

"That is the debt we owe to the heroes who came before us--and that is the promise we must keep to America for our 250th Year," he said.

Trump slammed the Democrats for not supporting his economic agenda and said, "Last year, I urged this Congress to begin that mission by passing the largest tax cuts in American history, and our Republican majorities delivered..."

"All Democrats--every single one of them--voted against these...They wanted large-scale tax increases...but we held strong."

Trump also called out Democrats for jacking up the price of healthcare and making insurance companies rich with Obamacare. "I want to stop all payments to big insurance companies and instead give that money directly to the people so that they can buy their own healthcare, which will be better healthcare at a lower cost," he said.

The 79-year-old hoped the primetime stage will help him to sell voters on the achievements of a breakneck and deeply divisive first year back in power.

Trump is deep underwater in opinion polls and Republicans fear they could lose their tiny majority in the House to the Democrats -- paralyzing the rest of Trump's second term and exposing him to a possible third impeachment.

The Republican however struck a defiant tone in the first official State of the Union of his second term.

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," Trump said.