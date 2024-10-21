'Aunty Cooked': Woman's Classic Surf Rock Tune On Guitar Leaves Internet Amused

Her precise playing and effortless style have left users in awe

A video of a middle-aged woman in a traditional salwar suit with a pallu, playing "Pipeline" from The Ventures' album on guitar, has gone viral on social media.

Shared on Instagram by Yojana Shukla, the clip starts with Ms Shukla confidently introducing the song while looking directly into the camera. She then delivers a flawless rendition of the iconic surf rock track, captivating online viewers.

Her precise playing and effortless style have left users in awe. The self-recorded video highlights her command of the tune, earning widespread admiration across the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video gathered over 1 million views on Instagram and triggered a range of reactions from internet users. Actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati praised the woman and wrote, "Leave Coldplay and Diljit, a concert for Aunty should be organised."

Another user commented on Instagram, "This is why we pay our internet bills."

"I knew this badie will shock us," the third user commented.

"Aunty cooked," the fourth user wrote.

"This is soooooo inspirational and GOOD. Makes me want to pursue my will to learn PIANO like RN. So cool Aunty," the fifth user commented.

"Pipeline," one of The Ventures' most iconic surf rock anthems, was released in 1963. Known for its catchy guitar riffs and driving rhythm, the instrumental track, written by Brian Carman and Bob Spickard, remains a surfing culture classic and is still considered one of the greatest instrumental rock songs of all time.

