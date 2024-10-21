Woman Claims Zomato Delivery Agent Abused Office Staff Over 10 Minutes Delay In Receiving Order

Several users suggested that Zomato should penalize customers

An X user named Radhika Bajaj has alleged that a Zomato delivery agent verbally abused her office staff after a 10-minute delay in receiving an order. She shared her experience on X, tagging the food delivery platform in her post. According to Ms Bajaj, she was tracking her order and had made arrangements for someone to collect it, but the delivery agent arrived earlier than expected.

"Due to a 10-minute delay in receiving the order, this Zomato delivery boy started abusing my office staff who went to collect it. Zomato, why don't you focus on improving the behaviour of your delivery personnel?" wrote Ms Bajaj, who has over 10,000 followers on X. She emphasized that "no one has the right to abuse anyone like this. Everyone deserves respect, whether they are a delivery person or the CEO of a company!" She tagged Zomato's official accounts and its CEO, Deepinder Goyal.

In response, Zomato's customer care team apologized for the disrespectful behaviour of the delivery partner. "This is not acceptable, and we're committed to addressing it seriously. Please rest assured that we are looking into this matter and will reach out to you soon with an update," they stated.

However, many social media users were not impressed with the idea of the delivery agent having to wait for 10 minutes. They pointed out that deliveries are time-sensitive, and delays can affect the delivery agent's ability to manage multiple orders.

"But 10 minutes is quite a bit... He can't wait an extra 10 minutes just for 30 bucks, especially considering he has already spent over 40 minutes collecting and bringing the order to you for that amount. If you want him to wait an extra 10 minutes, then tip him well," commented an X user. In response, Ms Bajaj clarified, "He arrived early, and we had already arranged for someone to collect the order at the time specified by Zomato. He came early, and we had to arrange for another person immediately."

Several other users suggested that Zomato implement a feature that would penalize customers who take extra time to collect their orders from delivery executives.

"Give 5 minutes for the customer to collect the order. If they haven't come in to collect the order in 5 minutes start charging them the amount so the delivery partner will not suffer. Whatever the delivery partner did is wrong but the reason for that is known. Earning," commented another user on X.

"Some people are not sincere/punctual and make wait for others thinking delivery boy's time is not worth it! Zomato should start taking waiting charges like Ola/Uber for such people after 2 minutes," the third user wrote.

Another user added, "If there is a price to pay, all these folk will be on time! For the delivery boy who has little margin, if he loses 10 min in every order that might not allow him to fulfill the required orders in a day to make his ends meet!"