NDTV World Summit: Shraddha Kapoor Receives This Gift From Tabu For <i>Stree 2</i> Bumper Success

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the stupendous success of Stree 2, which has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. At the NDTV World Summit, she was asked to share the biggest compliment she received for her Stree 2 performance. Shraddha said, "I had a lovely conversation with Tabu Ma'am. She sent me a personalized perfume which has "Stree" written over it. We had a lovely conversation. She is one of the iconic actors of our time. She made me feel proud, empowered."

Earlier this month, the actress paid a visit to the Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi in Mumbai to celebrate the film's 50-day run in theatres. Dressed in a yellow salwar suit, the actress looked vibrant. Shraddha shared pictures from the temple on her Instagram stories. The Instagram handle of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi also shared pictures of Shraddha Kapoor visiting the place. She was welcomed at the temple by the staff members.

After 34 days of its release, the movie has earned over ₹586 crore domestically, leaving behind the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹582.31 crore). Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the happy news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the ₹ 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 586 cr." The movie crossed Rs 600 crore mark after 50 days of its release.

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The franchise is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. In Stree 2, the winning ensemble cast of the first part reprised their roles and they won hearts of the millions one more time.